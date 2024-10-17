Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) COO Sells $272,040.00 in Stock

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) COO Emilie Choi sold 1,500 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.36, for a total transaction of $272,040.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 176,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,028,357.36. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Emilie Choi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 30th, Emilie Choi sold 1,500 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.69, for a total transaction of $269,535.00.

On Friday, September 13th, Emilie Choi sold 1,500 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.24, for a total transaction of $243,360.00.

On Tuesday, September 3rd, Emilie Choi sold 8,000 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.09, for a total value of $1,408,720.00.

On Friday, August 30th, Emilie Choi sold 1,500 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.94, for a total value of $283,410.00.

On Wednesday, July 31st, Emilie Choi sold 1,500 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.00, for a total value of $349,500.00.

NASDAQ COIN opened at $210.48 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $51.69 billion, a PE ratio of 42.01 and a beta of 3.35. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.42 and a 12 month high of $283.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $179.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $211.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.93). The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 31.46%. Coinbase Global’s revenue was up 104.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.42) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

COIN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Coinbase Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $345.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $255.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Coinbase Global from $315.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Coinbase Global from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $246.44.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COIN. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 12,498 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $2,777,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in Coinbase Global by 75.0% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 133 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Coinbase Global by 12.1% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 530 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in Coinbase Global by 3.1% in the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,009 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Coinbase Global by 4.6% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

