Colruyt Group (OTCMKTS:CUYTF) Short Interest Down 9.2% in September

Colruyt Group (OTCMKTS:CUYTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 40,400 shares, a decline of 9.2% from the September 15th total of 44,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Colruyt Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CUYTF opened at $44.70 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.64. Colruyt Group has a fifty-two week low of $37.60 and a fifty-two week high of $45.00.

About Colruyt Group

Colruyt Group N.V., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail, wholesale, food service, and other activities in Belgium, France, Luxembourg, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale and Foodservice, and Other Activities. The company provides groceries, fresh products, dry products, and frozen and non-food products; and operates CNG, hydrogen filling, and charging stations.

