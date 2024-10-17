Colruyt Group (OTCMKTS:CUYTF) Short Interest Down 9.2% in September

Colruyt Group (OTCMKTS:CUYTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 40,400 shares, a decline of 9.2% from the September 15th total of 44,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Colruyt Group Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:CUYTF opened at $44.70 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.64. Colruyt Group has a fifty-two week low of $37.60 and a fifty-two week high of $45.00.
About Colruyt Group
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Colruyt Group
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- Taiwan Semiconductor Stock: Buy Now or Wait for Earnings?
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- Abbott’s Growth and Dividends Make It a Smart Portfolio Pick
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- Citigroup Faces Growing Troubles: Could the Industry Be at Risk?
Receive News & Ratings for Colruyt Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colruyt Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.