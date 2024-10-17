Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $82.89, but opened at $79.92. Columbia Sportswear shares last traded at $82.79, with a volume of 13,520 shares changing hands.

COLM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Columbia Sportswear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Columbia Sportswear has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.62.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The textile maker reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $570.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $569.37 million. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 13.01%. Columbia Sportswear’s revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Columbia Sportswear will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.27%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in Columbia Sportswear during the third quarter worth $75,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 51.3% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 419 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 18.5% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 10,258 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $853,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Columbia Sportswear in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,890,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in Columbia Sportswear during the 2nd quarter valued at $286,000. Institutional investors own 47.76% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment for hiking, trail running, snow, fishing, hunting, mountaineering, climbing, skiing and snowboarding, trail, and outdoor activities.

