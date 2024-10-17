Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Acquired by Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. boosted its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,678 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Comcast by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,166 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Comcast by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 45,963 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after buying an additional 1,973 shares during the last quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 3.4% during the third quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 13,133 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Comcast by 5.2% during the third quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 217,857 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $9,019,000 after acquiring an additional 10,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regatta Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 10.2% in the third quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC now owns 12,067 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on CMCSA. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Comcast from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Comcast in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Comcast from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Macquarie reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.55.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $42.25 on Thursday. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $36.43 and a 52 week high of $47.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.18, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.45.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The cable giant reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $29.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.02 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 20.17% and a net margin of 12.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

