Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Bought by Wolff Wiese Magana LLC

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,075 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Steph & Co. boosted its stake in Comcast by 154.6% in the first quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 611 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Comcast during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Comcast by 204.7% in the second quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 777 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 177.1% in the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 812 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CMCSA. StockNews.com cut shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Comcast in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Comcast from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Macquarie reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.55.

NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $42.25 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $165.77 billion, a PE ratio of 11.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.01. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.43 and a fifty-two week high of $47.11.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The cable giant reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $29.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.02 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 20.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

