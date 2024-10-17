Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Stake Lowered by Compass Wealth Management LLC

Compass Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,778 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 14,712 shares during the quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steph & Co. lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 154.6% during the 1st quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 611 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the second quarter valued at $27,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 204.7% in the second quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 777 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 177.1% in the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 812 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on CMCSA. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Macquarie restated a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Pivotal Research reduced their target price on shares of Comcast from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Comcast from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.55.

Shares of Comcast stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Thursday, hitting $41.96. 4,632,193 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,557,178. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.45. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $36.43 and a 1-year high of $47.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The cable giant reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $29.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.02 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 20.17%. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

