Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) Short Interest Update

Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 442,900 shares, a drop of 8.7% from the September 15th total of 485,300 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 346,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 12th.

Get Comfort Systems USA alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on FIX

Insider Activity at Comfort Systems USA

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Comfort Systems USA

In related news, CFO William George III sold 5,845 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.16, for a total value of $1,941,475.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,301,683.84. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Comfort Systems USA news, CFO William George III sold 5,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.16, for a total transaction of $1,941,475.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 55,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,301,683.84. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Darcy Anderson sold 3,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.19, for a total transaction of $1,192,129.74. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,503,914.67. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 24,391 shares of company stock valued at $8,076,855 over the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 59.5% in the third quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 126 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in Comfort Systems USA in the third quarter valued at $898,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 4.1% during the third quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,019 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,959,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, Shaker Investments LLC OH acquired a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the third quarter valued at about $2,150,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Comfort Systems USA Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of Comfort Systems USA stock traded up $4.44 during trading on Thursday, hitting $419.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 224,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 383,314. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Comfort Systems USA has a 52 week low of $151.89 and a 52 week high of $424.43. The stock has a market cap of $14.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.06 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $359.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $330.91.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The construction company reported $3.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 31.49%. Comfort Systems USA’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Comfort Systems USA will post 13.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comfort Systems USA Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. Comfort Systems USA’s payout ratio is 11.88%.

About Comfort Systems USA

(Get Free Report)

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Comfort Systems USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comfort Systems USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.