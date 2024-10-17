Community Bank of Raymore Grows Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Community Bank of Raymore raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,367 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 90 shares during the quarter. Community Bank of Raymore’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 337,380 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $72,044,000 after buying an additional 14,271 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 125.7% in the first quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 2,422 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the first quarter valued at $1,398,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 1st quarter worth about $1,110,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 237.3% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,643 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 3,970 shares in the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $214.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Honeywell International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $215.00 to $207.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $223.56.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HON opened at $218.96 on Thursday. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.88 and a fifty-two week high of $220.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $204.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $204.51. The company has a market capitalization of $142.58 billion, a PE ratio of 25.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $9.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.41 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 36.87% and a net margin of 15.49%. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.23 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.38%.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

