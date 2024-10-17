Community Bank of Raymore Has $1.80 Million Stock Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Community Bank of Raymore lowered its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 28.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 52,120 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 21,000 shares during the quarter. CSX accounts for approximately 1.4% of Community Bank of Raymore’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Community Bank of Raymore’s holdings in CSX were worth $1,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CSX. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in CSX by 149.1% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 17,208 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 10,301 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC grew its stake in CSX by 559.7% in the 1st quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 58,779 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,179,000 after buying an additional 49,869 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors raised its holdings in CSX by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 18,880 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in CSX by 4.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 597,426 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $22,146,000 after acquiring an additional 23,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CSX during the second quarter worth approximately $867,000. 73.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CSX. Barclays dropped their price target on CSX from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of CSX in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of CSX from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of CSX in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.88.

Shares of CSX opened at $35.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.16. CSX Co. has a 52 week low of $29.03 and a 52 week high of $40.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.49, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.05 and a 200-day moving average of $33.99.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The transportation company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.02). CSX had a net margin of 24.52% and a return on equity of 29.11%. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.37%.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

