Community Bank of Raymore Has $4.83 Million Stake in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX)

Community Bank of Raymore lowered its position in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX – Free Report) by 12.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,973 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 12,900 shares during the quarter. Greenbrier Companies accounts for about 3.7% of Community Bank of Raymore’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Community Bank of Raymore owned 0.31% of Greenbrier Companies worth $4,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GBX. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Greenbrier Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $19,820,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Greenbrier Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $8,126,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Greenbrier Companies by 112.4% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 218,133 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,365,000 after buying an additional 115,421 shares in the last quarter. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Greenbrier Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,175,000. Finally, SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Greenbrier Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $4,594,000. Institutional investors own 95.59% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Greenbrier Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.67.

In other news, SVP Laurie R. Dornan sold 5,935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.92, for a total transaction of $302,210.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,226 shares in the company, valued at $1,182,667.92. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Greenbrier Companies stock opened at $52.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.53. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.00 and a 52 week high of $58.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.83.

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Maintenance Services; and Leasing & Management Services. The Manufacturing segment offers covered hopper cars, gondolas, open top hoppers, boxcars, center partition cars, tank cars, sustainable conversions, double-stack railcars, auto-max ii, multi-max, and multi-max plus products, intermodal cars, automobile transport, coil steel and metals, flat cars, sliding wall cars, pressurized tank cars, and non-pressurized tank cars.

