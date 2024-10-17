Community Bank of Raymore Raises Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Community Bank of Raymore raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 95.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,892 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,391 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 2.0% of Community Bank of Raymore’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Community Bank of Raymore’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 641.7% in the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO opened at $535.17 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $484.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $516.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $497.92. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $375.95 and a 52-week high of $537.98.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

