Compass Wealth Management LLC Has $3.25 Million Stock Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Compass Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,228 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 35 shares during the quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $3,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LGT Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Cultivar Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Intuit in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Intuit in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intuit in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Intuit by 145.8% in the second quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 59 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intuit Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU traded up $1.42 during trading on Thursday, hitting $610.81. 367,828 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,321,454. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $473.56 and a 52 week high of $676.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $170.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $631.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $627.85.

Intuit Increases Dividend

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The software maker reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 18.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 14.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $1.04 per share. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Intuit’s payout ratio is 38.38%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intuit news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $617.28, for a total transaction of $2,469,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $279,010.56. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Scott D. Cook sold 2,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $637.19, for a total transaction of $1,568,124.59. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,453,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,111,853,974.95. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $617.28, for a total value of $2,469,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $279,010.56. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,297 shares of company stock valued at $35,220,046 in the last 90 days. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Intuit from $745.00 to $740.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $757.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a research report on Friday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Intuit from $585.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Intuit from $727.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Intuit from $730.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $735.71.

Intuit Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

