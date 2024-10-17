Compton Financial Group LLC Grows Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Compton Financial Group LLC increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 524,681 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,738 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up 16.0% of Compton Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Compton Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $53,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Assets Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 12,066.6% in the 1st quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 5,861,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,111,000 after buying an additional 5,813,688 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $498,454,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,077,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,278,608,000 after purchasing an additional 4,641,016 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 31,699,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,104,615,000 after purchasing an additional 2,691,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 68,688,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,667,630,000 after buying an additional 2,640,524 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of AGG traded down $0.41 on Thursday, hitting $99.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 510,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,889,470. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $91.58 and a fifty-two week high of $102.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $100.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.31.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

