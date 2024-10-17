Compton Financial Group LLC Sells 1,350 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Compton Financial Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,276 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,350 shares during the quarter. Philip Morris International accounts for about 0.1% of Compton Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Compton Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PM. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.9% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 17,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,616,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 38,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,553,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the period. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 137.7% in the 1st quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC now owns 5,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 2,969 shares during the period. American National Bank boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 2,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 6.4% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 98,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,036,000 after purchasing an additional 5,946 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 20,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.01, for a total transaction of $2,260,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 158,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,906,095.47. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.01, for a total value of $2,260,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 158,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,906,095.47. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Massimo Andolina sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.35, for a total transaction of $1,038,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,877,305.15. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on Philip Morris International from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $118.50 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.95.

Philip Morris International Stock Down 0.2 %

PM traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $120.66. The stock had a trading volume of 317,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,314,527. The stock has a market cap of $187.57 billion, a PE ratio of 23.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.55. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.23 and a 1 year high of $128.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.10.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $9.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.19 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.41% and a negative return on equity of 113.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a $1.35 dividend. This is a positive change from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.47%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

