Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (TSE:CMG) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (TSE:CMG – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation, seven have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$13.89.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CMG. Ventum Financial boosted their price target on shares of Computer Modelling Group from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Computer Modelling Group from C$12.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Friday, July 26th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Computer Modelling Group from C$13.50 to C$15.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Acumen Capital boosted their price target on shares of Computer Modelling Group from C$13.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, National Bankshares set a C$14.00 price target on shares of Computer Modelling Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th.

In other Computer Modelling Group news, Senior Officer Long X. Nghiem sold 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.80, for a total transaction of C$66,560.00. In other Computer Modelling Group news, Senior Officer Long X. Nghiem sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.60, for a total transaction of C$63,000.00. Also, Senior Officer Long X. Nghiem sold 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.80, for a total transaction of C$66,560.00. Company insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMG stock opened at C$11.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.77, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$12.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$12.11. Computer Modelling Group has a 12 month low of C$8.43 and a 12 month high of C$14.73. The company has a market capitalization of C$974.02 million, a PE ratio of 42.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.21.

Computer Modelling Group (TSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$30.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$31.14 million. Computer Modelling Group had a return on equity of 36.56% and a net margin of 19.69%. Analysts predict that Computer Modelling Group will post 0.3055122 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 5th. Computer Modelling Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.43%.

Computer Modelling Group Ltd., a software and consulting technology company, engages in the development and licensing of reservoir simulation and seismic interpretation software and related services. The company offers CMOST-AI, an optimization and analysis tool that offers solution for reservoir by combining advanced statistical analysis, machine learning, and impartial data interpretation; IMEX, a black oil simulator that is used to model primary, secondary, and tertiary oil recovery processes in conventional and unconventional reservoirs; and GEM, an equation-of-state reservoir simulator for compositional, chemical, and unconventional reservoir modelling.

