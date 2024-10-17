Conflux Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $32.63 Million (CFX)

Conflux (CFX) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 16th. Conflux has a market capitalization of $753.98 million and $32.63 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Conflux has traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Conflux coin can currently be bought for $0.17 or 0.00000246 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Conflux alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $67,653.75 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $366.48 or 0.00541813 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00009027 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.07 or 0.00103595 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.39 or 0.00028668 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $156.12 or 0.00230816 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.92 or 0.00027974 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $50.72 or 0.00074988 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Conflux

Conflux (CFX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,054,258,821 coins and its circulating supply is 4,529,255,862 coins. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Conflux is confluxnetwork.medium.com. Conflux’s official website is confluxnetwork.org. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Conflux Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,053,994,549.66 with 4,528,994,532.78 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.16811946 USD and is down -3.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 183 active market(s) with $56,669,819.95 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conflux should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Conflux using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Conflux Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Conflux and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.