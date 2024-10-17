Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) Hits New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

Shares of Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.65 and last traded at $4.64, with a volume of 45790 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.63.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Consolidated Communications in a research report on Saturday, July 27th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Consolidated Communications Trading Up 0.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.51, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.45. The company has a market cap of $549.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 0.97.

Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter. Consolidated Communications had a negative return on equity of 25.00% and a negative net margin of 17.74%. The business had revenue of $268.71 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Communications during the first quarter valued at $53,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in Consolidated Communications during the 1st quarter worth about $83,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in Consolidated Communications during the 2nd quarter worth about $112,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new stake in Consolidated Communications during the 1st quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Consolidated Communications by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 28,017 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 5,074 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.98% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband and business communication solutions for consumer, commercial, and carrier channels in the United States. It offers high-speed broadband Internet access, SIP trunking, and voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) phone services; commercial data connectivity services in various markets, including Ethernet services, private line data services, software defined wide area network, and multi-protocol label switching services; networking services; cloud-based services; and data center and disaster recovery solutions.

