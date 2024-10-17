Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 735,000 shares, an increase of 11.2% from the September 15th total of 661,200 shares. Approximately 4.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 94,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.8 days.

Consolidated Water Trading Down 0.8 %

Consolidated Water stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $26.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,479. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.32. Consolidated Water has a 1 year low of $23.70 and a 1 year high of $38.29.

Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.08). Consolidated Water had a net margin of 23.26% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The company had revenue of $32.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.12 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Consolidated Water will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Consolidated Water Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Consolidated Water

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. This is a positive change from Consolidated Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Water during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Water in the 3rd quarter valued at $309,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Consolidated Water in the third quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Consolidated Water during the second quarter worth approximately $363,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Water in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.16% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Water Company Profile

Consolidated Water Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, manages, and operates water production and water treatment plants primarily in the Cayman Islands, the Bahamas, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing.

