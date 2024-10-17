Cordiant Digital Infrastructure (LON:CORD) Hits New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

Cordiant Digital Infrastructure (LON:CORD – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.20 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 88 ($1.15), with a volume of 856351 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 88 ($1.15).

Cordiant Digital Infrastructure Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £673.83 million, a P/E ratio of 886.48 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 141.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 81.63 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 74.90.

About Cordiant Digital Infrastructure

Cordiant Digital Infrastructure Limited is an infrastructure investment fund specializes in investments in buy & build, capital expenditure and bolt-on acquisitions and digital infrastructure assets in the middle-market. It focuses on investing in companies operating in data and cloud centers, mobile telecommunications/ broadcast towers, distributed sensor networks and fibre-optic network assets businesses.

