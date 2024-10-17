Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Acquires 9,909 Shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Free Report) by 10.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 106,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,909 shares during the period. Pimco Total Return ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $10,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC lifted its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 16.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,612,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $341,770,000 after purchasing an additional 505,632 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 636.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 346,903 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,867,000 after buying an additional 299,795 shares during the period. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $23,922,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 396.3% during the 1st quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 278,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,563,000 after acquiring an additional 222,211 shares during the period. Finally, Prudent Investors Network Inc. purchased a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $19,597,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BOND opened at $93.36 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.18. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 1-year low of $85.10 and a 1-year high of $95.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.03.

The PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (BOND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Barclays U.S. Aggregate index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio that aims to maintain a consistent level of dividend income by investing in a broad array of fixed income sectors and utilizing income efficient implementation strategies.

