Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 9.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 200,321 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,032 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $7,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SPDW. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. WR Wealth Planners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 110.4% during the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Finally, Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of SPDW opened at $36.73 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $29.39 and a 12 month high of $38.00. The firm has a market cap of $20.76 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.94.

About SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

