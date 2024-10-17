Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in NYLI FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF (NYSEARCA:HFXI)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NYLI FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF (NYSEARCA:HFXI – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 177,898 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,357 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NYLI FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF were worth $4,917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of NYLI FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF by 18.2% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 5,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares in the last quarter.

Get NYLI FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF alerts:

NYLI FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of HFXI opened at $27.31 on Thursday. NYLI FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF has a 52-week low of $22.06 and a 52-week high of $28.02. The company has a market capitalization of $600.82 million, a PE ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.92.

NYLI FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF Profile

The IQ 50 Percent Hedged FTSE International ETF (HFXI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap companies located in developed nations outside of North America, with roughly half of its foreign currency exposure hedged to the USD.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HFXI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NYLI FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF (NYSEARCA:HFXI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NYLI FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NYLI FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.