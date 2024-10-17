Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Has $11.62 Million Position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 562,512 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,133 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 0.8% of Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.29% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF worth $11,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Insight Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Insight Wealth Partners LLC now owns 34,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Kaydan Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Kaydan Wealth Management Inc. now owns 15,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 15,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 916 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BSCP opened at $20.66 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.53. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $20.08 and a twelve month high of $20.71.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.069 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%.

The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

