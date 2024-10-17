Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Has $2.85 Million Stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 47,557 shares of the company’s stock after selling 391 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $2,847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTSM. Cambridge Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 16,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 15,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH lifted its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 16,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC boosted its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 16,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Willner & Heller LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Willner & Heller LLC now owns 19,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FTSM stock opened at $59.96 on Thursday. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 12 month low of $59.43 and a 12 month high of $60.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.81.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a $0.247 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

