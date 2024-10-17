Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Has $4.51 Million Holdings in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,047 shares of the company’s stock after selling 319 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF worth $4,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paragon Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Paragon Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its position in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 72.4% in the third quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF during the third quarter worth about $185,000. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 11.2% in the third quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. now owns 45,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,230,000 after acquiring an additional 4,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dentgroup LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $285,000.

Get Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF stock opened at $72.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a PE ratio of 33.60 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $69.79 and its 200 day moving average is $67.88. Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF has a 1 year low of $49.41 and a 1 year high of $73.58.

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Dividend Announcement

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th were paid a $0.113 dividend. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 20th.

(Free Report)

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.