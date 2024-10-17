Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Has $8.70 Million Position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 214,166 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,879 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC owned 0.12% of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF worth $8,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRF. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the first quarter worth about $577,000. Aprio Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 12.0% during the first quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 5.7% during the first quarter. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC now owns 91,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,518,000 after buying an additional 4,920 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC grew its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,424,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,699,000 after buying an additional 199,053 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA PRF opened at $41.33 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.65. The company has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a PE ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.85. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a 52 week low of $30.29 and a 52 week high of $41.38.

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the largest US companies that are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics. PRF was launched on Dec 19, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

