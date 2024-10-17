Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Invests $2.39 Million in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 35,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,387,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Avantis International Equity ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Avantis International Equity ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 9,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 39,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,511,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. increased its position in Avantis International Equity ETF by 17.6% during the third quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA AVDE opened at $65.61 on Thursday. Avantis International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.86 and a fifty-two week high of $67.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $65.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.06. The firm has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.82.

The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

