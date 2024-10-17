Cosan (NYSE:CSAN) Sets New 12-Month Low – Here’s Why

Cosan S.A. (NYSE:CSAN – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $8.41 and last traded at $8.41, with a volume of 931 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.53.

Cosan Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.40, a PEG ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Get Cosan alerts:

Cosan (NYSE:CSAN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cosan S.A. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cosan

Cosan Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cosan by 2.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,820,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,955,000 after acquiring an additional 100,700 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Cosan by 339.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 114,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after buying an additional 88,064 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cosan by 2,736.9% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 11,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 11,495 shares during the last quarter. Herr Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Cosan during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,192,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Cosan during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,036,000.

(Get Free Report)

Cosan SA engages in the fuel distribution business. It operates through Raízen, Compass, Moove, Rumo, and Radar segments. The company’s Raízen segment engages in the production, commercialization, origination, and trading of ethanol, bioenergy, renewable sources, and sugar; trading and resale of electricity; and distribution and commercialization of fuels and lubricants.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cosan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cosan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.