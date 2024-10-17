Cosan (NYSE:CSAN) Sets New 12-Month Low – Here’s Why

Cosan S.A. (NYSE:CSAN – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $8.41 and last traded at $8.41, with a volume of 931 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.53.
Cosan Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.40, a PEG ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.68.
Cosan (NYSE:CSAN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cosan S.A. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Cosan Company Profile
Cosan SA engages in the fuel distribution business. It operates through Raízen, Compass, Moove, Rumo, and Radar segments. The company’s Raízen segment engages in the production, commercialization, origination, and trading of ethanol, bioenergy, renewable sources, and sugar; trading and resale of electricity; and distribution and commercialization of fuels and lubricants.
