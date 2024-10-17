Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) Position Increased by AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC

AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC lifted its position in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,552 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,880 shares during the period. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $1,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Coterra Energy by 154.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 933 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 98.0% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the first quarter worth $44,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 869.3% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Coterra Energy during the first quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CTRA opened at $23.74 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.87 and its 200-day moving average is $26.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.30 and a 12 month high of $29.89. The firm has a market cap of $17.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.22.

Coterra Energy ( NYSE:CTRA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.02). Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 23.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.55%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Roth Mkm upgraded Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $39.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Coterra Energy to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.06.

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company’s properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

