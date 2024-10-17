Coty (NYSE:COTY) Price Target Cut to $11.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Free Report) had its price target cut by Jefferies Financial Group from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on COTY. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Coty in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Coty from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Bank of America cut their price target on Coty from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Coty from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on Coty from $17.00 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.15.

Shares of Coty stock opened at $7.99 on Wednesday. Coty has a 1-year low of $7.95 and a 1-year high of $13.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a PE ratio of 34.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.89.

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.07). Coty had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 8.05%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Coty will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Coty by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,776,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,022,000 after purchasing an additional 494,639 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coty in the 4th quarter worth about $1,533,000. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its position in shares of Coty by 73.6% during the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 18,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 7,730 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Coty by 78.4% during the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 3,174,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,972,000 after buying an additional 1,395,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Coty by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 92,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. 42.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates through Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments. The company provides fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care products. It offers Prestige segment products primarily through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Burberry, Calvin Klein, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Orveda, philosophy, SKKN BY KIM, and Tiffany & Co brands.

