CQS Natural Resources Growth and Income plc (CYN) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 24th

CQS Natural Resources Growth and Income plc (LON:CYN – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, October 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 24th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.26 ($0.02) per share on Friday, November 22nd. This represents a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 24th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

CQS Natural Resources Growth and Income Price Performance

Shares of LON CYN opened at GBX 189.50 ($2.47) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 11.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.24. The company has a market capitalization of £122.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -940.49 and a beta of 1.00. CQS Natural Resources Growth and Income has a twelve month low of GBX 151.50 ($1.98) and a twelve month high of GBX 206 ($2.69). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 176.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 184.35.

Get CQS Natural Resources Growth and Income alerts:

CQS Natural Resources Growth and Income Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

City Natural Resources High Yield Trust plc is a close ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by CQS Asset Management Ltd. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the mining and resources sectors. For its fixed income portion, it primarily invests in mining, resource and industrial fixed interest securities such as preference shares, loan stocks and corporate bonds.

Receive News & Ratings for CQS Natural Resources Growth and Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CQS Natural Resources Growth and Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.