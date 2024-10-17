CQS Natural Resources Growth and Income plc (CYN) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 24th

CQS Natural Resources Growth and Income plc (LON:CYN – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, October 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 24th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.26 ($0.02) per share on Friday, November 22nd. This represents a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 24th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
CQS Natural Resources Growth and Income Price Performance
Shares of LON CYN opened at GBX 189.50 ($2.47) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 11.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.24. The company has a market capitalization of £122.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -940.49 and a beta of 1.00. CQS Natural Resources Growth and Income has a twelve month low of GBX 151.50 ($1.98) and a twelve month high of GBX 206 ($2.69). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 176.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 184.35.
CQS Natural Resources Growth and Income Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than CQS Natural Resources Growth and Income
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- Broadcom’s Targeted Upside Just Keeps Getting Better
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- Taiwan Semiconductor Stock: Buy Now or Wait for Earnings?
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- Abbott’s Growth and Dividends Make It a Smart Portfolio Pick
Receive News & Ratings for CQS Natural Resources Growth and Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CQS Natural Resources Growth and Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.