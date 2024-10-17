CQS New City High Yield (LON:NCYF) Declares GBX 1 Dividend

CQS New City High Yield (LON:NCYF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, October 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 24th will be given a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Friday, November 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 24th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of CQS New City High Yield stock opened at GBX 52.78 ($0.69) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.83. The stock has a market capitalization of £286.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,740.00 and a beta of 0.46. CQS New City High Yield has a twelve month low of GBX 46.40 ($0.61) and a twelve month high of GBX 54 ($0.71). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 51.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 52.09.

CQS New City High Yield Company Profile

CQS New City High Yield Fund Limited is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by CQS Asset Management Ltd. The fund is managed by CQS (UK) LLP. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund primarily invests in fixed income securities such as corporate and government bonds, loan stocks, and high yielding bonds.

