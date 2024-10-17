Creditcoin (CTC) Trading Up 5.1% This Week

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 16th. In the last week, Creditcoin has traded up 5.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Creditcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.42 or 0.00000615 BTC on major exchanges. Creditcoin has a total market capitalization of $159.10 million and approximately $6.29 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001478 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000605 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 25.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000006 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Creditcoin Coin Profile

Creditcoin (CRYPTO:CTC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 549,564,264 coins and its circulating supply is 382,085,684 coins. Creditcoin’s official website is creditcoin.org. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Creditcoin is creditcoin.org/blog.

Buying and Selling Creditcoin

