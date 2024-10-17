Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (TSE:CPG – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CPG) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$10.97 and traded as high as C$11.81. Crescent Point Energy shares last traded at C$11.72, with a volume of 2,623,619 shares trading hands.

Crescent Point Energy Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$11.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$10.99. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.24 billion, a PE ratio of 23.92, a P/E/G ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 2.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.46, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Crescent Point Energy Company Profile

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces oil and gas properties in Canada and the United States. The company focuses on crude oil, tight oil, natural gas liquids, shale gas, and natural gas reserves. Its properties are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota.

