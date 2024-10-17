Crescent Sterling Ltd. Has $3.86 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Crescent Sterling Ltd. cut its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 812 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 3.7% of Crescent Sterling Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Crescent Sterling Ltd.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.4% during the third quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 53,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,177,000 after buying an additional 1,728 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.3% in the third quarter. Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% during the third quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 3,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $217.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $220.00 to $224.00 in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $217.94.

NYSE JPM opened at $223.64 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $213.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $204.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $135.19 and a twelve month high of $225.48. The stock has a market cap of $642.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.11.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.02 by $0.35. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 20.32%. The firm had revenue of $43.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.33 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 27.89%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

