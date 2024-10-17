Critical Analysis: Thales (OTCMKTS:THLEF) & CAE (NYSE:CAE)

CAE (NYSE:CAE – Get Free Report) and Thales (OTCMKTS:THLEF – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, risk and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for CAE and Thales, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get CAE alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CAE 1 6 1 0 2.00 Thales 0 0 0 0 N/A

CAE presently has a consensus price target of $28.00, indicating a potential upside of 47.37%. Given CAE’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe CAE is more favorable than Thales.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CAE $4.34 billion 1.40 -$225.35 million ($0.72) -26.39 Thales N/A N/A N/A $4.07 39.01

This table compares CAE and Thales”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Thales has lower revenue, but higher earnings than CAE. CAE is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Thales, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares CAE and Thales’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CAE -7.38% 5.96% 2.64% Thales N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

67.4% of CAE shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.8% of Thales shares are held by institutional investors. 18.3% of CAE shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

CAE pays an annual dividend of $0.33 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Thales pays an annual dividend of $1.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. CAE pays out -45.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Thales pays out 27.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. CAE is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

CAE beats Thales on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CAE

(Get Free Report)

CAE Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, the Oceania, Africa, and Rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments, Civil Aviation; and Defense and Security. The Civil Aviation segment offers training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; a range of flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services, as well as aircraft flight operations solutions. The Defense and Security segment operates as a training and simulation provider that delivers platform-independent solutions to enable and enhance force readiness and security for defense forces, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), government agencies, and public safety organizations. The company was formerly known as CAE Industries Ltd. and changed its name to CAE Inc. in 1993. CAE Inc. was incorporated in 1947 and is headquartered in Saint-Laurent, Canada.

About Thales

(Get Free Report)

Thales S.A. provides various solutions in the defence and security, aerospace and space, digital identity and security, and transport markets worldwide. It operates through Aerospace, Defence & Security, Digital Identity & Security, and Ground Transportation Systems business segments. The company offers communications, command, and control systems; mission services and support; protection and mission/combat systems; surveillance, detection, and intelligence systems; training and simulation solutions for air, land, naval, and joint forces; and digital identity and security solutions. It also provides air traffic management solutions; flight decks and avionics equipment and functions; in-flight entertainment, connectivity, and services; drone solutions; aerospace trading solutions; navigation solutions; support and services for civil aviation; and connectivity solutions. In addition, the company designs, operates, and delivers satellite-based systems for telecommunications, navigation, earth observation, environmental management, exploration, and science and orbital infrastructures; signaling, communications and supervision, and fare collection management systems and related services; cybersecurity and railway digitalization systems; and main line rail, and urban and intermodal mobility solutions. Further, it provides solutions for various markets and applications, including radiology, radio frequency, microwave sources, training and simulation solutions, lasers, and microelectronics solutions for science, industry, space, defense, automotive, railways, and energy conversion platforms. The company was formerly known as Thomson-CSF and changed its name to Thales S.A. in 2000. Thales S.A. was founded in 1893 and is headquartered in Meudon, France.

Receive News & Ratings for CAE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.