Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR) Declares $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 16th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.074 per share on Friday, November 15th. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.31 by C($0.37). The firm had revenue of C$116.36 million during the quarter.

