CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Insider Shawn Henry Sells 4,000 Shares of Stock

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.38, for a total value of $1,237,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 124,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,455,315.24. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shawn Henry also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 23rd, Shawn Henry sold 5,500 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.60, for a total transaction of $1,636,800.00.

On Monday, September 16th, Shawn Henry sold 4,500 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.73, for a total transaction of $1,173,285.00.

On Thursday, August 15th, Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $1,040,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD opened at $306.24 on Thursday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $170.17 and a fifty-two week high of $398.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company has a market cap of $74.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 577.81, a PEG ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $273.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $308.41.

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 4.84%. The business had revenue of $963.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $958.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. BTIG Research cut CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Guggenheim downgraded CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. TD Cowen dropped their price target on CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. HSBC raised shares of CrowdStrike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $302.00 to $339.00 in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $450.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $325.44.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Burney Co. bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,342,000. Doliver Advisors LP raised its position in CrowdStrike by 223.2% during the 3rd quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 6,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,894,000 after purchasing an additional 4,664 shares in the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 2nd quarter worth $2,955,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 429.2% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 298,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,360,000 after buying an additional 242,052 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 24.3% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,855,000 after buying an additional 1,966 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

