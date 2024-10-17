CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Bought by Tsfg LLC

Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 593.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 104 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $29,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. 71.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,683 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.28, for a total transaction of $500,322.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,962 shares in the company, valued at $11,582,623.36. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.28, for a total transaction of $500,322.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,962 shares in the company, valued at $11,582,623.36. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 11,178 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.47, for a total transaction of $3,325,119.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 286,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,216,825.84. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 103,212 shares of company stock valued at $30,529,413. 4.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD opened at $306.24 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $273.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $308.41. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $170.17 and a 52 week high of $398.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market cap of $74.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 577.81, a P/E/G ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 1.10.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 8.44%. The business had revenue of $963.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $958.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. CrowdStrike’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CRWD shares. Raymond James cut their target price on CrowdStrike from $380.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Redburn Atlantic cut shares of CrowdStrike from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $380.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on CrowdStrike from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on CrowdStrike from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $325.44.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

