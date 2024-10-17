Crown Oak Advisors LLC Sells 3,862 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Crown Oak Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,298 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,862 shares during the period. Church & Dwight accounts for approximately 6.1% of Crown Oak Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Crown Oak Advisors LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $10,922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CHD. Carderock Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Church & Dwight by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. now owns 57,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,022,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in Church & Dwight by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 94,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,921,000 after purchasing an additional 26,466 shares in the last quarter. First Pacific Financial increased its stake in Church & Dwight by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 11,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Swedbank AB lifted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 147,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,485,000 after buying an additional 24,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its position in Church & Dwight by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 55,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,805,000 after buying an additional 2,578 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CHD traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $104.69. The stock had a trading volume of 38,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,358,872. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.23, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.54. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.25 and a 1-year high of $110.31.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.09. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 19.86% and a net margin of 13.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a $0.2838 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CHD. Barclays lifted their target price on Church & Dwight from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Church & Dwight in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Church & Dwight from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $116.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Church & Dwight presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Church & Dwight

In related news, EVP Barry A. Bruno sold 59,328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.37, for a total value of $5,895,423.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,319 shares in the company, valued at $429,179.03. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Church & Dwight Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

