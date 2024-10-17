Crown Oak Advisors LLC Sells 6,442 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Crown Oak Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 4.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 151,417 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,442 shares during the period. Copart comprises approximately 4.4% of Crown Oak Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Crown Oak Advisors LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $7,934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPRT. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Copart in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Copart by 79.6% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 528 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Copart by 98.6% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 564 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Copart by 283.3% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 575 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in Copart by 477.7% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 595 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. 85.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Copart from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CPRT traded down $0.24 during trading on Thursday, reaching $54.30. 382,945 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,466,893. Copart, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.41 and a fifty-two week high of $58.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.34. The firm has a market cap of $52.25 billion, a PE ratio of 38.41 and a beta of 1.27.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The business services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Copart had a net margin of 32.17% and a return on equity of 19.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

