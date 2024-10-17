CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Price Target Lowered to $37.00 at Evercore ISI

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by Evercore ISI from $38.00 to $37.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Evercore ISI’s target price points to a potential upside of 4.31% from the company’s previous close.

CSX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of CSX in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.94.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSX opened at $35.47 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.49, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.19. CSX has a one year low of $29.03 and a one year high of $40.12.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The transportation company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.02). CSX had a net margin of 24.52% and a return on equity of 29.11%. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CSX will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSX. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of CSX in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in CSX in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in CSX in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new stake in CSX during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of CSX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

