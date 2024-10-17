CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Short Interest Update

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,820,000 shares, a decline of 11.6% from the September 15th total of 4,320,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,270,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Insider Activity at CubeSmart

In related news, CEO Christopher P. Marr sold 37,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.45, for a total value of $1,792,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 576,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,947,704.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, COO Joel D. Keaton sold 43,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.97, for a total value of $2,085,639.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 87,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,205,194.11. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher P. Marr sold 37,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.45, for a total value of $1,792,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 576,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,947,704.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 88,217 shares of company stock worth $4,244,344. Corporate insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of CubeSmart

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Howard Capital Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CubeSmart during the third quarter worth about $212,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in CubeSmart by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 41,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares in the last quarter. Presima Securities ULC grew its position in CubeSmart by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Presima Securities ULC now owns 10,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in CubeSmart by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $987,000 after purchasing an additional 2,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new position in CubeSmart during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CUBE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of CubeSmart from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of CubeSmart from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Barclays raised their price objective on CubeSmart from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on CubeSmart from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on CubeSmart in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.50.

CubeSmart Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE CUBE traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $50.03. 238,972 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,347,599. CubeSmart has a 52 week low of $33.17 and a 52 week high of $55.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.77. The company has a market cap of $11.27 billion, a PE ratio of 28.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $266.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.68 million. CubeSmart had a net margin of 38.07% and a return on equity of 14.37%. CubeSmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CubeSmart will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

CubeSmart Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 1st. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 114.61%.

CubeSmart Company Profile

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and, in most locations, climate-controlled storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2023 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

