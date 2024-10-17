Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. Decreases Stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. lowered its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 35.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 48,466 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 26,527 shares during the period. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $3,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in CVS Health by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 219,030 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $17,295,000 after acquiring an additional 54,616 shares during the last quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new position in CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp raised its position in CVS Health by 4.0% during the first quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 34,278 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,734,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 0.8% in the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 19,225 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVS Health Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CVS opened at $65.01 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $81.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.43, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.54. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $52.77 and a one year high of $83.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.86.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $91.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.41 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 12.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 21st will be given a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 21st. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 46.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CVS has been the subject of several research reports. TD Cowen upgraded CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on CVS Health from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Barclays raised shares of CVS Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $63.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on CVS Health from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.26.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

