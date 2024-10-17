Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. Has $3.86 Million Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,358 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 3,430 shares during the period. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $3,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 228.4% during the 1st quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 15,626 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,998,000 after acquiring an additional 10,868 shares during the period. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the first quarter valued at $1,217,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the first quarter valued at $1,349,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 57.5% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 380,287 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $46,192,000 after purchasing an additional 138,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 0.7% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,491,898 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $190,724,000 after purchasing an additional 9,894 shares during the last quarter. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other EOG Resources news, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 11,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.50, for a total transaction of $1,429,291.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,615,375. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other EOG Resources news, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 11,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.50, for a total transaction of $1,429,291.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,615,375. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 6,500 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.60, for a total transaction of $816,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,648,035.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,537 shares of company stock valued at $2,751,612 in the last ninety days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EOG Resources Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of EOG Resources stock opened at $127.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.20 billion, a PE ratio of 10.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $126.24 and its 200 day moving average is $127.17. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.94 and a 1 year high of $139.67.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy exploration company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.07 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 30.33% and a return on equity of 25.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.49 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 17th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 28.75%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on EOG shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $143.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $144.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on EOG Resources from $139.00 to $125.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.20.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Further Reading

