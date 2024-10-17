Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. Has $429,000 Stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB)

Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB – Free Report) by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Kings Path Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $67,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $85,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $200,000.

Get Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Price Performance

BATS:VUSB opened at $49.78 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.56.

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 1st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (VUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in investment grade securities while aiming to maintain a dollar-weighted average maturity of 0 to 2 years. VUSB was launched on Apr 5, 2021 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.