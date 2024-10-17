Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. Has $8.70 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $8,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IWM. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 625.0% during the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of IWM opened at $226.74 on Thursday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $161.67 and a 52-week high of $228.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $216.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $209.02.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

