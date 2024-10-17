Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. Invests $227,000 in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,206 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 9.9% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 59,100,643 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,373,936,000 after purchasing an additional 5,309,543 shares during the period. Newport Trust Company LLC bought a new position in General Electric in the 2nd quarter worth $2,613,332,000. Capital World Investors increased its stake in General Electric by 2,818.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,749,560 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,237,930,000 after buying an additional 12,312,648 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in General Electric by 5.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,405,731 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,336,257,000 after acquiring an additional 459,201 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in General Electric by 221.6% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 7,121,741 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,250,079,000 after acquiring an additional 4,907,530 shares during the period. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on GE shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on General Electric from $201.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com cut shares of General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of General Electric from $212.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $198.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on General Electric from $201.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.86.

General Electric Stock Performance

NYSE GE opened at $192.18 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $177.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $166.91. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $84.42 and a fifty-two week high of $194.33. The company has a market cap of $210.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.14.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $9.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.44 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that General Electric will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently 36.72%.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

