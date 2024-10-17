Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. Purchases 320 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,555 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 62.5% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares during the last quarter. Welch Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 451.0% during the 1st quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 5,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 4,469 shares during the last quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 453.4% during the 1st quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC now owns 10,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 8,990 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 384.2% during the 1st quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 13,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,000 after buying an additional 11,095 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 448.1% in the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 32,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after buying an additional 26,907 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $63.81 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $46.30 and a twelve month high of $64.03. The stock has a market cap of $89.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.78.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

