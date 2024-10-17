Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. Reduces Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. lowered its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 8.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,379 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 2,275 shares during the period. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. ESL Trust Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the first quarter worth $31,000. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Red Tortoise LLC raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 141.4% in the 1st quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 367 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Walt Disney by 38.0% in the second quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 443 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Walt Disney news, Director Calvin Mcdonald acquired 11,756 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $85.06 per share, for a total transaction of $999,965.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,897,943.78. This trade represents a 100.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on DIS. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $136.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Macquarie decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $94.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.05.

Get Our Latest Report on DIS

Walt Disney Trading Up 2.7 %

Walt Disney stock opened at $96.75 on Thursday. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $79.23 and a 12-month high of $123.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.38 billion, a PE ratio of 105.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.19. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 5.30%. The firm had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Walt Disney

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.